Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack

The much-anticipated Mean Girls movie musical is set to hit the big screens soon, bringing a fusion of the beloved 2004 film and the 2017 Broadway musical to audiences around the world. The film, a modern adaptation of the iconic story, is promising a more pop-oriented sound, a departure from the original Broadway musical’s score. The final trailer, released recently, has given fans their first glimpse of the film’s musical roots, sparking excitement and curiosity.

A Peek at the Soundtrack

The full tracklist of the movie musical has been unveiled, revealing a total of 12 songs from the original 25 musical numbers. The soundtrack, set to release on January 12, will feature fresh performances by a star-studded cast including Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, and Megan Thee Stallion. Among the selected numbers is a brand new song titled “What Ifs”, performed by Rice, who portrays the character Cady Heron. Another notable track is an original song, “Not My Fault”, a collaboration between Rapp, reprising her Broadway role as Regina George, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Casting Choices and Character Changes

Joining Rice and Rapp in the cast are veteran actors such as Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Briney. However, one noteworthy change from the Broadway musical is the decision to exclude the character Aaron Samuels, portrayed by Briney, from the singing roster. In the Broadway version, Samuels was featured in three songs. This choice underscores the film’s shift towards a more mainstream approach, steering clear of traditional musical norms.

Marketing Strategy and Anticipation

The marketing strategy for the Mean Girls movie musical seems to be leaning towards a broader audience appeal. The film has been marketed more as a regular movie than a musical, aligning with recent trends in the industry. Despite this, the release of the final trailer, which prominently featured song and dance numbers, has stirred anticipation among fans and newcomers alike. The film is set to release nationwide on January 12, promising a fresh take on the enduring tale of high school drama, friendship, and self-discovery.