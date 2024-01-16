'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Gen Z's Delight, Wrapped in Nostalgia

In the heart of cinematic nostalgia, the musical rendition of the 2004 cult classic, 'Mean Girls', has been making waves, particularly among Gen Z viewers. The film's humorous and musical elements, combined with an accurate portrayal of Gen Z culture, have resonated with audiences globally.

Unforgettable Moments and Musical Elements

One of the memorable moments that have gone viral on social media is Damian Hubbard's, played by Jaquel Spivey, rendition of the 'iCarly' theme song - in French. This unique performance was part of a high-school talent show, done for extra credit. The audience's response was nothing short of spectacular, resulting in mass online sharing of this quirky, humorous scene.

Behind the Scenes: Tina Fey's Touch

Tina Fey, the scriptwriter for both the original film and this new musical adaptation, expressed her joy over the inclusion and success of this particular joke. Fey's adept hand in crafting humor is well-known, and this scene is a testament to her ability to connect with audiences across generations. Another highlight for Fey is the reveal that her character, Ms. Norbury, is married to Principal Duvall, played by Tim Meadows. This revelation is a humorous nod to Fey's former '30 Rock' writing partner, Robert Carlock.

Enduring Popularity of '30 Rock'

The popularity of '30 Rock', a series known for its sharp humor and prescient jokes, continues to endure. Clips from the show are regularly shared online, with fans appreciating its humor now more than ever. In a peculiar twist of life imitating art, scenarios previously depicted as absurd on the show have found their way into the real world. A case in point is the real-life dating show that uncannily resembles the fictional 'MILF Island' from '30 Rock'.

The 'Mean Girls' movie musical, with its blend of humor, music, and relevant cultural references, has successfully captured the attention of viewers, reaffirming the enduring touch of Tina Fey in the world of comedy.