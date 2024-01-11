Mean Girls Movie Launches Exclusive 'Burn Book' Popcorn Bucket

As anticipation builds for the 2024 reimagining of Mean Girls, fans are eagerly awaiting not just the movie, but the exclusive merchandise accompanying it. Key among these is the "Burn Book" popcorn bucket, a limited-edition collectible available exclusively at AMC Theatres.

The Burn Book Popcorn Bucket: A Nostalgic Homage

The popcorn bucket, which will retail for $19.99, is designed to resemble the film's iconic Burn Book. Inside, fans will discover iconic quotes from the film and kiss marks, paying homage to the original Burn Book from the movie. The tin has been crafted to store 54 ounces of popcorn, ensuring movie-goers can enjoy the film with ample snacks in hand.

Launch Date and Purchase Details

Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres have announced that the Burn Book popcorn bucket will be available for purchase from January 13th, in line with the movie's premiere. Fans can purchase it from AMC Theatres, either in physical locations or on their official website. Given the recent surge in popularity for limited-edition popcorn buckets, enthusiasts are advised to act quickly to secure their own Burn Book bucket.

Additional Mean Girls Merchandise

In addition to the popcorn bucket, Mean Girls fans can also purchase other official merchandise from the film, including tumblers, water bottles, and shirts. These items, like the popcorn bucket, are expected to be in high demand, further fueling the excitement surrounding the movie's release.