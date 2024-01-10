en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mean Girls’ Evolution: 2024 Rendition Reflects Shifts in Societal Norms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Mean Girls’ Evolution: 2024 Rendition Reflects Shifts in Societal Norms

In a bold display of cultural evolution, the iconic ‘Mean Girls’ has emerged in 2024 with a fresh screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, itself a rendition of the 2004 original film. The new adaptation retains the essence of its predecessors while conscientiously reflecting contemporary sensitivities, indicating a significant shift in societal norms since the original’s release.

Adaptation Navigates Modern Sensibilities

The latest version of ‘Mean Girls’ meticulously reduces references that the present society would deem inappropriate. Notably, it eliminates a contentious joke about a coach sleeping with a student and moderates the extent of slut-shaming. However, some elements, such as fat-shaming, still persist, reflecting the ongoing struggle with body image in our society.

Refreshing Performances Enliven the Characters

The film breathes new life into the characters with a vibrant cast. Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho stand out with their performances as Damian and Janis, respectively. Angourie Rice, stepping into Lindsay Lohan’s shoes as Cady, delivers a mixed bag, somewhat faltering in portraying the character’s darker aspects. Renee Rapp, on the other hand, instills a new intensity into Regina George, a character originally played by Rachel McAdams.

High School Hierarchies and Social Dynamics

The 2024 adaptation maintains its focus on high school hierarchies and social dynamics. It emphasizes the transition from in-person interactions to social media as a primary means of communication and bullying. Despite the updates, the film’s underlying message – the trials and tribulations of high school life – remains relevant. It suggests that while some aspects of high school have shown improvement since 2004, others have become more challenging.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the film, which runs for 112 minutes, has received mixed critical reception. Despite the criticisms, the film’s ability to adapt to changing sensitivities and high school dynamics, as well as its potential appeal to younger generations, make it a noteworthy addition to the ‘Mean Girls’ legacy.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour
In a thrilling turn of events, Gruff Rhys, the acclaimed lead vocalist for the band Super Furry Animals, has announced the imminent release of his forthcoming solo album titled ‘Sadness Sets Me Free.’ In tandem with the album drop, Rhys has also proclaimed an accompanying US tour that will commence in Brooklyn at Union Pool
Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
7 mins ago
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
Lisa Barlow's Lost Ring Sparks Controversy on 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion
8 mins ago
Lisa Barlow's Lost Ring Sparks Controversy on 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion
Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era
2 mins ago
Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era
Florida Legislature Honors Jimmy Buffett: A Highway Tribute and 'Margaritaville' Plates
3 mins ago
Florida Legislature Honors Jimmy Buffett: A Highway Tribute and 'Margaritaville' Plates
Valve's Unexpected Legal Actions Against Fan Games: A Paradigm Shift?
3 mins ago
Valve's Unexpected Legal Actions Against Fan Games: A Paradigm Shift?
Latest Headlines
World News
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
32 seconds
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
47 seconds
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
2 mins
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
2 mins
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
2 mins
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
2 mins
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
3 mins
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
3 mins
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
3 mins
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
13 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app