'Mean Girls' Continues Box Office Reign Amid Quiet Weekend

Moviegoers were treated to another weekend of 'Mean Girls' dominance at the box office, with the musical, penned by Tina Fey, raking in an additional $11.7 million. Despite a 59% drop in its second weekend, the movie's performance has proven impressive, especially given its modest $36 million budget. This latest windfall pushes the film's two-week global total past the $50 million mark, a sparkling testament to its appeal and staying power.

Fierce Competition and Feeble Newcomer

While 'Mean Girls' continues its successful run, other contenders like 'The Beekeeper' and 'Wonka' held their ground, maintaining their positions at the box office. However, the weekend was not as kind to all, with the new sci-fi thriller 'I.S.S.,' starring Ariana DeBose, struggling to enthrall the audience. The movie, which speculated on a conflict aboard the International Space Station, opened with a disappointing $3 million, earning a 'C-' CinemaScore and only modest reviews.

Box Office Slump and Global Milestones

The weekend saw a subdued turnout, with the top 10 films amassing a mere $51.3 million. This trend could continue, with industry insiders pointing to production delays from last year's strikes causing gaps in this year's movie release calendar. Yet, it wasn't all gloom and doom. The R-rated rom-com 'Anyone But You' achieved a significant milestone, crossing the $100 million mark globally.

Awards Contenders and Missed Projections

As the awards season heats up, movies like 'Origin,' 'Poor Things,' and 'American Fiction' expanded their theater counts, hoping to gain traction ahead of the Oscar nominations. However, 'The Color Purple,' despite its acclaim and a substantial production backing, has seen a decline in interest. With a domestic total of $59.3 million, the movie is falling short of expectations for its $100-million budget, serving as a stark reminder that critical acclaim does not always translate into box office success.