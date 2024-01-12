‘Mean Girls’ Across Generations: Amanda Seyfried and Avantika Vandanapu Share a Moment

On Instagram, Amanda Seyfried of the 2004 ‘Mean Girls’ film and Avantika Vandanapu from its 2024 musical adaptation, recently shared a snapshot capturing their shared portrayal of the character Karen. The photo, reminiscent of Karen’s quirky persona, depicted both actresses in similar poses, sparking delight among fans.

A Passing of the Baton

The moment was a symbolic baton passing from Seyfried to Avantika. Seyfried, who played the original Karen alongside stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, expressed her support for Avantika, who now steps into Karen’s shoes in the musical reimagining currently screening in theaters. Their playful captions on the shared photo acknowledged the iconic role, further endearing them to the ‘Mean Girls’ fanbase.

Recollections and Reunions

Apart from this heartening Instagram moment, Seyfried also reflected on a recent ‘Mean Girls’ reunion for a Walmart campaign that brought her together with her 2004 costars. She expressed her joy over the gathering during a Golden Globes digital pre-show and voiced her hope for future reunions, despite admitting that such events were not within her purview.

The New Karen

Avantika, a Columbia University student, secured the role of Karen after an audition in September 2022. Despite a period of silence post-audition, she received a direct offer three months later. With only a few minor roles to her credit before ‘Mean Girls’, this musical adaptation marks a significant milestone in her acting career. Meanwhile, original cast members, including Seyfried, have shown their support for the new movie and expressed hopes for a sequel.