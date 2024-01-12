en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ Across Generations: Amanda Seyfried and Avantika Vandanapu Share a Moment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
‘Mean Girls’ Across Generations: Amanda Seyfried and Avantika Vandanapu Share a Moment

On Instagram, Amanda Seyfried of the 2004 ‘Mean Girls’ film and Avantika Vandanapu from its 2024 musical adaptation, recently shared a snapshot capturing their shared portrayal of the character Karen. The photo, reminiscent of Karen’s quirky persona, depicted both actresses in similar poses, sparking delight among fans.

A Passing of the Baton

The moment was a symbolic baton passing from Seyfried to Avantika. Seyfried, who played the original Karen alongside stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, expressed her support for Avantika, who now steps into Karen’s shoes in the musical reimagining currently screening in theaters. Their playful captions on the shared photo acknowledged the iconic role, further endearing them to the ‘Mean Girls’ fanbase.

Recollections and Reunions

Apart from this heartening Instagram moment, Seyfried also reflected on a recent ‘Mean Girls’ reunion for a Walmart campaign that brought her together with her 2004 costars. She expressed her joy over the gathering during a Golden Globes digital pre-show and voiced her hope for future reunions, despite admitting that such events were not within her purview.

The New Karen

Avantika, a Columbia University student, secured the role of Karen after an audition in September 2022. Despite a period of silence post-audition, she received a direct offer three months later. With only a few minor roles to her credit before ‘Mean Girls’, this musical adaptation marks a significant milestone in her acting career. Meanwhile, original cast members, including Seyfried, have shown their support for the new movie and expressed hopes for a sequel.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for 'Cooking With Lynja' Videos, Dies at 67
Lynn Yamada Davis, the renowned TikTok sensation who achieved fame with her delightful and humorous ‘Cooking With Lynja’ videos, has succumbed to esophageal cancer. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed the news of her demise. Davis, who started her journey on the popular social media platform in 2020, used her time during the pandemic lockdown
TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for 'Cooking With Lynja' Videos, Dies at 67
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
12 mins ago
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Nigeria's Creative Sector Gets a Boost: President Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies
12 mins ago
Nigeria's Creative Sector Gets a Boost: President Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies
Kid Cudi's 'Insano': A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?
8 mins ago
Kid Cudi's 'Insano': A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
9 mins ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
12 mins ago
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
41 seconds
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
56 seconds
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
1 min
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
2 mins
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
2 mins
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
6 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
7 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
7 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
7 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app