‘Mean Girls’ 2024 Adaptation: A Modern Twist on Iconic Costumes Stirs Reactions

The new adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ has sparked a storm of reactions from fans, with special attention being paid to the film’s costumes. While the 2024 version aimed to blend elements of the original film and the Broadway musical, viewers took to social media to express their opinions, some criticizing the pink miniskirts and mesh bustiers for appearing cheap or straying from the Y2K style of the original 2004 movie. Some even suggested the outfits looked like an erroneous output from an A.I. image generator.

Bringing Modernity to Iconic Looks

The task of breathing new life into the iconic wardrobes fell to Tom Broecker, a long-time designer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and regular collaborator with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels on projects like ‘S.N.L.’ and ’30 Rock.’ Broecker joined the film’s crew with the aim of giving a modern twist to the original costumes, envisioning how Gen Z might interpret the iconic looks. He drew inspiration from platforms like Instagram and TikTok, fast fashion trends, and even the impact of the pandemic on fashion styles.

A New Crew, A New Vision

First-time directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. helmed the new adaptation, which featured a new cast while maintaining the iconic characters. Reneé Rapp played Regina George, and Avantika portrayed Karen. The directors faced the challenges of updating the musical for the screen, including making the songs more accessible to a wider audience. This involved keeping certain songs from the original and having nuanced conversations about updating material in a rapidly changing world.

Reimagining Mean Girls for the New Generation

Broecker’s approach was to pay homage to the original wardrobes by Mary Jane Fort, not replicate them. He created over 600 looks for the adaptation, incorporating current trends like gender fluidity and athleisure. The Plastics, the trio of popular girls in the film, donned more expensive and stylish outfits that differentiated them from the other students. Despite the mixed feedback, Broecker acknowledges the nostalgia for the original ‘Mean Girls,’ but emphasizes that the new adaptation reflects the changes in fashion and cultural attitudes since 2004.