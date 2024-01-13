en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event

In Osbaldwick, York, a care home named Meadowbeck marked Elvis Presley’s would-have-been 89th birthday with a unique celebration. On January 8, the home transformed into a miniature Graceland, the legendary residence of the King of rock and roll, offering its residents an immersive journey into the past.

A Nostalgic Afternoon

The celebration encompassed an afternoon filled with activities that echoed echoes of a bygone era. Residents were treated to live entertainment, film screenings, and a tribute act, emulating the energy and charisma of Elvis, masterfully performed by Glen Booth. The event facilitated a reconnection with the music and life of Elvis Presley, sparking fond memories of their youth for many residents.

A Heartening Response

One of the residents, Rose, spoke about her experience at the event. The music of Elvis, she said, was a reminder of cherished times and made everyone feel ‘very special’. The resounding enjoyment was mirrored by many other residents. Annaliza Kemp, the General Manager of Meadowbeck, emphasized the residents’ adoration for Elvis and their delight in recalling the lyrics to his songs.

Reconnecting with the Past

The event was not just a commemoration of a musical icon. It was also a heartwarming occasion that permitted the elderly residents to reconnect with their past, relive their memories, and celebrate the influence of a star who shaped their youth. The Graceland-themed event at Meadowbeck care home was a testament to the timeless allure of Elvis Presley and the power of music to span generations and bring joy.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
Londoners will continue to explore a world of bubbles beyond their wildest dreams as Bubble Planet, an immersive interactive installation, has extended its stay in the capital city. The extraordinary exhibit, initially scheduled to depart soon, will now keep its doors open until May, offering more opportunities for visitors to lose themselves in the magic
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
Kushee Ravi Defies Stereotypes in Her Upcoming Film 'Case of Kondana'
8 mins ago
Kushee Ravi Defies Stereotypes in Her Upcoming Film 'Case of Kondana'
Caleb McLaughlin: The Adventurous Lover with No Time for Love
8 mins ago
Caleb McLaughlin: The Adventurous Lover with No Time for Love
Sleater-Kinney: A Creative Journey Shaped by Personal Trials and Evolution
6 mins ago
Sleater-Kinney: A Creative Journey Shaped by Personal Trials and Evolution
Rev Richard Coles: A Journey from Pop Stardom to the Pulpit and Beyond
6 mins ago
Rev Richard Coles: A Journey from Pop Stardom to the Pulpit and Beyond
Hannah Waddingham 'Rehomes' Keepsakes from 'Ted Lasso' Set
8 mins ago
Hannah Waddingham 'Rehomes' Keepsakes from 'Ted Lasso' Set
Latest Headlines
World News
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
6 seconds
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
2 mins
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
3 mins
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
3 mins
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
3 mins
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
3 mins
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
3 mins
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
3 mins
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
4 mins
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
37 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app