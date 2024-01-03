MCU’s ‘What If…?’ Series: A Missed Opportunity in Gaiman’s ‘1602’ Adaptation?

In the realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the concept of the Multiverse has unfurled a plethora of intriguing narrative pathways, allowing for the exploration of alternate realities and a multitude of diverse characters. This narrative canvas has been tapped into extensively in the ‘What If…?’ anthology series. However, the latest season’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s ‘1602’ comics and the subsequent absence of Gaiman’s consultation has sparked a discourse around the depth and authenticity of ‘What If…?’ storylines.

The ‘1602’ Controversy

One of the standout episodes from the second season, ‘What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?’, drew heavily from the well of Neil Gaiman’s iconic ‘1602’ comics. Here, Marvel superheroes were masterfully reimagined in the Early Modern period. However, despite the profound influence of Gaiman’s work on the episode, the renowned author confirmed on his Tumblr, he was not included in the adaptation process. This pattern isn’t new; Robert Kirkman, creator of Marvel Zombies, was also overlooked for the adaptation of his work in ‘What If… Zombies?!’

While adaptations are not obligated to involve original creators, Gaiman’s absence was keenly felt in the ‘1602’ episode. The adaptation was accused of lacking depth, presenting characters as mere costume changes without imbuing the essence of the original work. Ryan Little, a writer for ‘What If…?’, defended the approach, stating their intention was to capture the fun of the original Elizabethan Marvel characters. The episode’s focus on aesthetics over substance, however, has drawn criticism, suggesting a missed opportunity to honor the source material properly.

‘What If…?’ Season 2: A Shift in Storytelling

Despite the ‘1602’ controversy, Season 2 of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ series has largely been applauded for its shift towards inventive, original, and fun alternate reality scenarios. The season introduced a new superhero, Kahhori, a refreshing addition to the Marvel universe with her rebellious and adventurous personality, coupled with unique powers. The narrative also veered into unchartered territories, such as an older generation of Avengers battling Ego, Peter’s father, and Nebula investigating Yondu’s murder in a cyberpunk noir mystery.

A Look Ahead: ‘What If…?’ Season 3

A.C. Bradley, the head writer and showrunner for ‘What If…?’ Season 2, announced her departure ahead of the confirmed third season. Despite having a ‘very very dark’ Spider-Man storyline in the pipeline, inspired by the dystopian film Children of Men, Bradley chose to replace it with more affirmative narratives. The freedom she enjoyed during the second season allowed her to experiment with more obscure characters and embed an original superhero in the series’ sixth episode. ‘What If…?’ Season 2 is currently available for streaming on Disney+.