MCU’s ‘The Marvels’ Introduces Significant Developments: Beast and Binary in a New Dimension

In a stunning revelation, ‘The Marvels,’ the latest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), introduced significant developments, particularly highlighted by its post-credits scene. The scene showcases Monica Rambeau, portrayed by the talented Teyonah Parris, finding herself in an alternate universe where she encounters two major heroes.

Surprising Encounters

In this new universe, she first meets Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch. However, in this universe, Maria is not Monica’s mother, but the superhero Binary, adding a whole new dimension to the character. The other major hero Monica encounters is none other than the iconic X-Men character Beast, brought to life by Kelsey Grammer, reprising his role from the 20th Century Fox ‘X-Men’ franchise.

Future Implications in the MCU

Grammer’s appearance in ‘The Marvels’ suggests that he could continue to portray Beast in the MCU. However, the concept of the Multiverse allows for the possibility of other actors taking on the role of alternate versions of Beast. One potential candidate for the role is Henry Cavill, known for his roles in ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘The Witcher’.

An artist on Instagram envisioned Cavill as Beast, depicted in the character’s typical lab coat and glasses, complete with a blue, furry appearance. While Cavill seems like a strong choice for the role, it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in joining the MCU as Beast.

Upcoming Marvel Projects

Meanwhile, the MCU continues to expand with a plethora of upcoming projects. ‘Armor Wars’, starring Don Cheadle as Air Force Officer James Rhodes, is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. ‘Ironheart’ is set to premiere on Disney on 3 September 2025. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ has been delayed to 2025 due to strikes. Fans will have to wait a little longer for ‘Thunderbolts’ as it has been pushed back to 25 July 2025. ‘Blade’, with Yann Demange at the helm, is set to release on 17 November 2025. On the television front, the series ‘Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man’ is set to premiere on Disney on 2 November 2024, with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock reprising his role.