McFarlane Toys and Hasbro Unveil G.I.Joe Characters in Page Punchers Line Expansion

McFarlane Toys, in collaboration with Hasbro, is broadening the horizons of its Page Punchers line. This expansion introduces a new set featuring iconic characters from the celebrated G.I.Joe series. The collection includes 3" figures of the ambitious and ruthless Cobra Commander, and his elite Crimson Guard. These figures are presented in a durable, resealable clamshell packaging, a departure from McFarlane's usual DC Comics-themed releases.

New Vistas for the Page Punchers Line

The introduction of G.I.Joe characters signals a fresh turn for the Page Punchers series. The new set, pegged at $16.99, is scheduled for an April 2024 release. The purchase avenues include the McFarlane Toys Store and Hasbro Pulse, available online. The set not only includes the figures but also two IDW comic books that delve into the narratives of these iconic Cobra operatives.

Behind the Characters

The Cobra Commander figure is a representation of the notorious leader known for his iron-fisted rule and ambition for world domination through chaos and revolution. The Crimson Guard figures, on the other hand, symbolize the elite forces of the Cobra organization. These forces are renowned for their stringent qualifications in law or accounting, and their grueling initiation processes.

A Look into the Future

This release opens up a world of possibilities for the Page Punchers series. Plans for future additions of G.I.Joe hero figures to the lineup are on the cards. Further, the Page Punchers program, which aims to get comic books into people's hands and encourage reading, offers incredible value. Each item in the series includes articulated figures and complete comic books, enhancing the overall experience for the audience. Future waves for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Dungeons & Dragons are also expected.