en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

MC Stan Teases Mysterious Collaboration with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
MC Stan Teases Mysterious Collaboration with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

In a recent social media post, renowned rapper MC Stan, winner of Bigg Boss 16, has teased an intriguing collaboration with cricket legend MS Dhoni, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. The post, which features the two icons dressed in sharp black suits and sharing friendly gestures, has created a significant buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting to uncover the nature of this collaboration.

MC Stan and MS Dhoni: An Unexpected Duo

MC Stan, known for his unique style and bold lyrics, shared the post on Instagram, which instantly went viral, garnering over a million likes. The rapper captioned the image, ‘Shot something cool with Thala Legend mahi7781 ❤️.’ Both MC Stan and MS Dhoni can be seen in the image, exuding charisma and camaraderie, thereby hinting at a fascinating collaboration.

Anticipation Among Fans

The collaboration’s details remain undisclosed, but the stylish camaraderie depicted in the pictures has ignited excitement among fans. The collaboration, which combines MC Stan’s rising popularity in the entertainment industry and MS Dhoni’s iconic status in the cricketing world, promises a delightful experience for followers.

MC Stan’s Rising Influence

MC Stan’s influence in the entertainment industry is rapidly growing. Alongside this mysterious collaboration, the rapper has made his Bollywood playback singing debut in the movie ‘Farrey’. He has also been offering strategic advice to his friend Munawar Faruqui in the ongoing Bigg Boss 17. He continues to engage with fans through nationwide tours and maintains close relationships with his Bigg Boss co-contestants, known as the Mandali. This collaboration with MS Dhoni is another feather in his cap, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic force in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Cricket India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Cillian Murphy Wins Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Shares Candid Moment
Irish actor Cillian Murphy clinched the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama award at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film ‘Oppenheimer’. This marks his first win after his second nomination. The celebratory moment was humorously punctuated by Murphy addressing the audience with a remark about potentially
Cillian Murphy Wins Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Shares Candid Moment
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
6 mins ago
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
Akuyaku Reijou Level 99: Yumiella Dolkness' Quest for Peace in a Game World
8 mins ago
Akuyaku Reijou Level 99: Yumiella Dolkness' Quest for Peace in a Game World
Sabato De Sarno Launches Iconic Ancora Collection for Gucci Spring/Summer 2024
1 min ago
Sabato De Sarno Launches Iconic Ancora Collection for Gucci Spring/Summer 2024
Unraveling the 'Sushi' Story: Pune Hosts 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024'
2 mins ago
Unraveling the 'Sushi' Story: Pune Hosts 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024'
Kanye West's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Bianca: A Testament to Their Love
4 mins ago
Kanye West's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Bianca: A Testament to Their Love
Latest Headlines
World News
Secretary of State Blinken Advocates for Palestinian Civilians Amid Regional Tensions
33 seconds
Secretary of State Blinken Advocates for Palestinian Civilians Amid Regional Tensions
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
1 min
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
2 mins
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
3 mins
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
4 mins
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
6 mins
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
6 mins
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
7 mins
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
7 mins
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
20 mins
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
3 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
3 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
5 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
7 hours
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
7 hours
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
9 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app