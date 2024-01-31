Mbuso 'Galie' Ncube: A Tribute to the Last Original Instrumentalist of Ndolwane Super Sounds

The world of music is draped in melancholy as it bids farewell to the legendary drummer and musician for the band Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mbuso "Galie" Ncube, who breathed his last at the age of 53 at Mpilo Central Hospital. Known fondly as Mr. Ceremony or The Senior Man, Galie held the unique distinction of being the last original instrumentalist in the band. His musical prowess coupled with his disciplined approach to his craft earned him deep respect within the industry.

Unwavering Commitment to Music

Martin "The Big Boss" Sibanda and Charles Mdolomba Ndebele, the torchbearers of Ndolwane Super Sounds, expressed their profound grief over the untimely passing of their bandmate. They reminisced the strong brotherly bond they had formed with Galie, praising his unwavering dedication to music. Remarkably, Galie was known for his peaceful nature, opting to stay away from conflicts even when the circumstances might have warranted otherwise.

A Pillar of Strength

Pride Phiri, the family spokesperson, acknowledged Galie's role as a pillar of strength for his family and extended an invitation to fellow artists to join in supporting and mourning their loss. Bassist Obert Vundla underscored Galie's lifelong dedication to music, having played with the band since 1998 and contributing to all subsequent albums, never deviating from his chosen profession.

Galie's Legacy

The extent of Galie's career encompassed collaborations with a plethora of notable musicians across Zimbabwe and South Africa such as Solomon Skuza, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Brown, Soul Brothers, Dan Tshanda, and various Rhumba bands. Despite his extensive contributions and collaborations, Galie preferred to remain out of the spotlight, letting his music speak for him. Mourners are now gathering in Mpopoma suburb to pay their respects to the esteemed artist who leaves behind a legacy of music and four children.