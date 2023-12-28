Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of ‘Sarafina’, Dies in Tragic Road Accident

In a somber announcement, the family of Mbongeni Ngema, the acclaimed South African playwright, composer, and creator of the monumental musical ‘Sarafina’, confirmed his tragic passing at the age of 68. Ngema’s life was abruptly cut short in a brutal head-on collision while returning from a funeral in the Eastern Cape province.

‘Sarafina’: A Legacy of Resistance

Ngema’s most celebrated work, ‘Sarafina’, catapulted him to the status of a pan-African music star. The musical, a powerful depiction of student uprisings in apartheid-era Soweto, enjoyed a successful two-year run on Broadway, underscoring Ngema’s versatile talent and drawing international attention to the struggle against apartheid. The influence of ‘Sarafina’ transcended the boundaries of the stage, finding resonance in the film industry with a critically acclaimed adaptation starring Whoopi Goldberg. The film garnered significant attention at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992 and was revisited at the festival’s latest edition, paying homage to Ngema’s enduring impact.

A Multifaceted Talent

Apart from ‘Sarafina’, Ngema’s oeuvre showcased his multifaceted talents as a singer, actor, choreographer, and composer. His hit songs, including ‘Stimela sa se Zola’, reverberate with the spirit of resistance that characterized the apartheid and liberation struggle in South Africa. His co-written play ‘Woza Albert’ further attests to his profound influence on the South African arts scene. Ngema’s artistic endeavors were not limited to the spotlight; he was also married to Sarafina! lead actor Leleti Khumalo, further intertwining his personal life with his professional passion.

National Mourning and Tributes

In the wake of Ngema’s passing, tributes have poured in from across South Africa and beyond. President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ruling African National Congress party, the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed deep sadness at his passing. Zizi Kodwa, South African minister of sports, arts and culture, highlighted Ngema’s significant contribution, underscoring that Ngema’s death marks a monumental loss for the South African art scene.

In the face of this grievous loss, the legacy of Mbongeni Ngema lives on. Through his creative endeavors, he brought the struggle against apartheid to a global audience. His transformation from an abuser of women to a women’s rights activist further marked his influence beyond the world of art. Ngema left an indelible mark on the world, and his life and work will continue to inspire future generations.