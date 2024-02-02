Maynard James Keenan Announces Release of 50th Birthday Concert Recordings and 'Sessanta' Tour

Music legend Maynard James Keenan, renowned for his performances in bands such as Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, has made an exciting announcement. Keenan is set to release live recordings from his 50th birthday concerts, a compilation that will be available on multiple formats including vinyl, CD, and Blu-ray. Fans can already place their pre-orders on the Puscifer website.

Cinquanta: A Celebration of Keenan's Musical Journey

Titled 'Cinquanta: A 50th Birthday Celebration For Maynard James Keenan Live', these recordings offer a unique glimpse into Keenan's music. They capture performances from May 10 and 11, 2014, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The album features members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and the space rock band Failure, all performing collaborative live sets. The performances include songs from each band's repertoire, making it a true representation of Keenan's diverse musical career.

Notably, Keenan also joined Failure during their sets to perform several songs, further showcasing his versatility as an artist. The album is also recognized for its distinctive cover art, which features an unsettling depiction of Keenan as a baby.

A Birthday Tour: Sessanta

In addition to the album release, Keenan has announced plans for a 'Sessanta' tour to celebrate his 60th birthday. This tour will feature members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus. Scheduled to take place from April 2 to May 4, the tour will span various locations across the United States. Fans eager to experience this musical celebration live can already purchase their tickets.

Offering high praise for Keenan, Les Claypool of Primus commends his creativity and industrious work ethic. After the Sessanta tour, Keenan plans to embark on a European tour with Tool. A detailed schedule of these upcoming tour dates and locations is readily available for fans planning to attend.