Arts & Entertainment

‘May December’: Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In the realm of cinema, the wardrobe is often an overlooked aspect, yet it plays a pivotal role in telling a character’s story. ‘May December’, a gripping film that continues to captivate audiences, leverages costume design to narrate its intricate storyline. The movie stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore and takes inspiration from the real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau, exploring complex character dynamics and arcs through the lens of wardrobe choices.

Costumes as Character Narratives

Costume designer, April Napier, in an interview with PEOPLE, detailed the extent to which she and assistant costume designer Hunter Hamilton delved into the characters’ psyches to ensure their attire reflected their personal journeys. Gracie Atherton Yoo, played by Moore, is the quintessential Southern wife and mother. Her wardrobe is a palette of pastels, Hill House Nap Dresses, and florals that paint a wholesome image. Conversely, Elizabeth Berry, portrayed by Portman, is initially presented with a more edgy, urban wardrobe in dark neutrals, reflecting her life as a city-based actress.

Seamless Transition and Symbolism

The genius in Napier’s design lies in the gradual transition of Elizabeth’s wardrobe to mimic Gracie’s style, signifying a blending of identities. This transition takes a creepy turn as the film progresses. A notable symbol of their convergence is when both characters appear in floral dresses. The careful attention to texture, color palette, and inspiration from various artistic and cinematic sources allowed the costume design to subtly reveal each character’s inner state and evolution.

Wardrobe Tells the Story

The wardrobe becomes an integral part of the narrative, marking significant moments such as Joe Yoo’s breakdown and Elizabeth’s ultimate unraveling at the graduation scene. Here, Elizabeth’s facade collapses while clad in a white dress akin to a white knight, as scripted by screenwriter Samy Burch. It’s a testament to the power of costume design that a white dress can be transformed into a symbol of a character’s inner turmoil and eventual downfall.

Arts & Entertainment
