Maxo Kream Drops Provocative Single 'Bang The Bus' Featuring Production by evilgiane

Texas-based rapper Maxo Kream has stirred the hip-hop scene with his latest single, "Bang The Bus". Notorious for his druggy and woozy sound, Maxo Kream pushes boundaries with the explicit sexual content and provocative references embedded in the lyrics of this new track.

Teaming Up with Versatile Producer, evilgiane

For "Bang The Bus," Maxo Kream collaborates with the emerging New York producer evilgiane. Known for his ability to infuse conventional trap beats with unpredictable sounds, evilgiane has recently gained attention for his single "40" and the acclaimed album, HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1). This collaboration deepens the intrigue around evilgiane's potential as a key figure in the hip-hop production landscape.

Controversial Lyrics and Tantalizing References

The track’s sexually charged nature is particularly evident in the pre-chorus, with pornographic elements interwoven into the lyrics. The song also features references to prominent female artists Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Sexyy Red - though these mentions lean more towards controversy than commendation.

Maxo Kream's Standing and Anticipated Album

The release of "Bang The Bus" has ignited discussions around Maxo Kream's place among Texas rappers. The artist, known for his distinctive sound and daring content, continues to carve out a unique niche for himself in the hip-hop genre. This new single has also triggered anticipation for a forthcoming album, expected to showcase Maxo Kream's continued evolution as an artist and performer.