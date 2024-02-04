Max Bowden Exits EastEnders: A Look at His Journey and What's Next

Max Bowden, acclaimed for his role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, is set to leave the popular British soap opera in the spring. The decision follows the expiry of his contract in March and the producers' choice not to renew it. Bowden's departure, recorded by a fan outside Elstree Studios, has been marked by expressions of anticipation for future endeavors and new roles beyond Albert Square.

Off-Screen Behavior Concerns

Behind the scenes, Bowden's behavior has reportedly been a point of contention. The actor who joined EastEnders in 2019, had discussions with BBC bosses concerning his conduct in 2022. These concerns have evidently influenced the decision not to extend his contract. The actor's personal life, particularly his romantic liaisons, has attracted considerable media attention. His relationship with co-star Shona McGarty, concurrently with his former partner's pregnancy, was highly publicized. However, this relationship concluded after six months.

A Memorable Portrayal

Despite concerns over Bowden's behavior, his portrayal of Ben Mitchell won the hearts of viewers. The character's narratives, exploring grief and bulimia, have made significant impact. The departure of Bowden, however, does not signal the end of Ben Mitchell. EastEnders has clarified that the character will not be killed off, leaving the door open for possible future returns.

Bowden's Gratitude and Future Endeavors

Amid the circumstances of his exit, Bowden has voiced gratitude for the unwavering support from fans and loved ones, especially on his birthday. The actor looks forward to embracing new roles and projects away from the EastEnders set. Echoing his sentiments, EastEnders has confirmed his departure and wished him success in his future endeavors.