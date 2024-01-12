MAX Announces Third Studio Album ‘Love In Stereo’

Pop sensation Maxwell George Schneider, popularly known as MAX, has set the music industry abuzz with the announcement of his third studio album, ‘Love In Stereo’. Expected to hit the stands on February 16, the album is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.

Stellar Collaborations

The album stands out for its impressive line-up of six featured artists including the likes of Duckwrth and Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim. Known for his eclectic collaborations, MAX has previously co-created music with global sensations such as BTS. The singer-songwriter’s rich repertoire of partnerships is further enriched with this album, as he brings together an array of talented artists, all contributing to the unique sound and feel of ‘Love In Stereo’.

Signature Anthems and New Sounds

Adding to the excitement, MAX has also revealed that the album will include signature anthems such as ‘Butterflies’ and ‘IT’S YOU’. These tracks, backed by MAX’s powerhouse vocals and emotive lyricism, promise to add a distinctive flavor to the album. Recorded at the renowned Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas, ‘Love In Stereo’ is a testament to MAX’s ability to blend authentic emotion with contemporary pop sensibilities.

Launch Celebrations

To mark this significant milestone in his career, MAX has announced a series of celebratory launch shows. Fans in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles will have the opportunity to experience the singer’s electrifying performances and connect with his new music in an intimate setting. Details about these shows, in addition to further information about the album release, can be found on MAX’s official platforms.

Labelled a ‘young pop god’ by GQ, this announcement from MAX marks an exciting new chapter in his musical journey. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Love In Stereo’, the album is poised to reaffirm MAX’s place in the pantheon of contemporary pop idols.