Maureen Freyne Artworks: An Unexpected Gift Sparks Pop-Up Gallery at United Church Thrift Shop

In an unexpected turn of events, the United Church of Los Alamos (UCLA) Thrift Shop has become the unexpected recipient of an art collection that reverberates with the echoes of a renowned Santa Fe artist, Maureen Freyne. This assortment of over 30 original paintings, primarily oils on canvas and wood, was discovered amidst the typical donations at the Thrift Shop by the ever-vigilant volunteers.

Unearthing A Legacy

The discovery of these art pieces is a poignant surprise, as it came in the aftermath of the artist's death in 2022, hinting at the clearing of Freyne's estate. Freyne's works, many of them sized 20" X 20", are a testament to her artistic prowess and unique style that blends tradition with innovation.

A Pop-Up Gallery for a Special Cause

To ensure that these art pieces receive the visibility and platform they deserve, the Thrift Shop has decided to deviate from its usual operations. It has organized a one-time pop-up gallery event, designed to showcase these artworks and other donated wall art, as the store's space is not typically conducive to such displays. The pop-up gallery will take place on Wednesday, January 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Christian Education Building adjacent to the Thrift Shop at 2525 Canyon Road.

Art for All

This initiative is not only about selling art pieces but also about democratizing art ownership. The artworks are priced to sell, and negotiation on offers is encouraged. This initiative not only aligns with the Thrift Shop's ongoing community outreach efforts but is also a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to own original pieces by a recognized artist at accessible prices.