en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Maui’s Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Maui’s Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More

In the picturesque island of Maui, a confluence of events has ignited conversations around housing, art, public speaking, cultural heritage, climate change, and music. From the aftermath of wildfires to the influence of a pioneering rap group, the island is pulsating with stories that echo its resilience, vibrancy, and diversity.

Maui’s Housing Conundrum

Amidst debates about Maui’s housing dilemmas, a realtor and short-term rental (STR) operator posited that eliminating STRs would not resolve the island’s housing quandary. A novel platform, Maui Hale Match, has emerged in this scenario, aiming to bridge the gap between landlords and renters and alleviate the housing shortage exacerbated by the August 2023 wildfires. While it does not offer financial assistance, FEMA-eligible families impacted by the calamity could qualify for FEMA rental assistance.

Support for Artists and Public Speaking Insights

As Maui grapples with housing issues, lawmakers are contemplating measures to support artists affected by the devastating fires. Meanwhile, a public speaking coach has thrown light on techniques to conquer the dread of public speaking, a skill that has grown exponentially in importance in the digital age.

Revisiting Cultural Heritage and Acknowledging Innovators

The island’s rich cultural heritage was brought into focus as an exhibition dedicated to Queen Lili’uokalani was revisited. A kumu hula, a teacher of the traditional Hawaiian dance, expressed his appreciation for being honored as an innovator by a prominent national foundation. This recognition underscores the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous art forms in a rapidly globalizing world.

Climate Change Awareness and Musical Influence

In a bid to underline the urgency of climate change, a woman arrived in O’ahu with a polar bear puppet, a symbolic gesture to raise awareness about global warming. Wrapping up the diverse array of events, the significant impact of a pioneering Hawaiʻi rap group on the local culture was recognized, emphasizing their substantial contribution to the state’s musical landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Climate & Environment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Nintendo Switch Gamers Eager for New 2024 Releases
January 2024 promises to be a thrilling month for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts, with a plethora of fresh game releases primed for launch. Among the eagerly awaited titles are Prince of Persia, Turnip Boy, and Another Code Recollection. Each game brings a unique blend of gameplay and narrative to the platform, making the start of the
Nintendo Switch Gamers Eager for New 2024 Releases
Double Fine Gears Up for 25th Anniversary: What's in the Offing?
5 mins ago
Double Fine Gears Up for 25th Anniversary: What's in the Offing?
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
5 mins ago
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
2 mins ago
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
5 mins ago
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
5 mins ago
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
32 seconds
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
36 seconds
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
53 seconds
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
1 min
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
1 min
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
1 min
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
2 mins
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
2 mins
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
13 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
25 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app