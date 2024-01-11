en English
Arts & Entertainment

Matty Matheson: The Bear Star’s Culinary Empire Beyond Acting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting

The critically acclaimed television series, The Bear, has added another feather to its cap, sweeping three Golden Globe awards in its ongoing second season. A significant contribution to this triumph comes from Canadian star Matty Matheson, who has brought the character of Neil Fak, a restaurant mechanic, to life with his nuanced portrayal.

Matty Matheson: The Man of Many Hats

Matheson is not just an actor but a man of several talents. He has donned the hats of a chef, a restaurateur, and an internet personality, with each role contributing to his soaring popularity. His culinary journey saw him taking the helm as the Executive Chef at Parts & Labour in 2010. Further expanding his gastronomic empire, he launched the takeout restaurant, Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club, in December 2020, and inaugurated the Prime Seafood Palace in June 2020.

A Television Star Beyond The Bear

Besides The Bear, Matheson’s dynamic presence is felt across various television programs. He has lent his charisma and culinary expertise to shows like Munchies, It’s Suppertime!, and Dead Set on Life. His knack for engaging content is also evident in his successful YouTube channel, which boasts a robust community of over 1.3 million subscribers.

Restaurants: A Testament to Matheson’s Culinary Prowess

Matheson’s culinary prowess is not confined to his television shows or YouTube channel. He owns a chain of restaurants in Toronto and Northern Ontario, each providing a distinct dining experience. The list includes Prime Seafood Palace, Maker’s Pizza, Matty’s Patty’s, Fonda Balam, Cà Phê Rang, and Rizzo’s House Of Parm. These establishments serve a spectrum of cuisines, from fast-food to fine dining, featuring popular dishes like Sicilian crudo, ricotta dumplings, smash burgers, authentic Mexican food, traditional Vietnamese dishes, and homemade Italian family style meals.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

