Arts & Entertainment

Matthias Goerne: A German Baritone Captivating China

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Matthias Goerne: A German Baritone Captivating China

Renowned German baritone Matthias Goerne has been mesmerizing Chinese audiences with his soulful rendition of Schubert’s Lieder and Mahler’s song cycle ‘Des Knaben Wunderhorn’. The acclaimed vocalist launched his China tour with a recital in Shanghai on January 5, where he performed ‘Die schone Mullerin’ by Franz Schubert, in a riveting collaboration with eminent Chinese pianist, Chen Sa.

Collaboration with Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

In the subsequent performance, Goerne showcased his prowess in interpreting Gustav Mahler’s ‘Des Knaben Wunderhorn’, a performance brought to life in collaboration with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Yu Long. Goerne’s successful collaboration with Chen Sa continued in Changsha, with an upcoming scheduled performance of ‘Des Knaben Wunderhorn’ with the China Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Huang Yi.

Award-Winning Baritone

Goerne, a luminary in the world of classical music, has shared the stage with illustrious musicians like Vladimir Ashkenazy, Alfred Brendel, and Christoph Eschenbach. Honoured with four Grammy nominations, an ICMA award, a Gramophone Award, and the BBC Music Magazine Vocal Award in 2017, his recordings have truly set him apart as a tour de force in his genre.

A Deep Connection with Schubert

Amidst these musical achievements, Goerne expressed his deep affinity with Schubert’s music, admiring the composer’s ability to mirror the human experience and emotions. This, Goerne points out, was achieved without surrendering to cynicism or depression, even amidst Schubert’s own challenging life. The celebrated baritone also underscored Mahler’s innovative use of the orchestra in his compositions, expecting the same flexibility from it as one would from a pianist, a feat, Goerne believes, that was truly unprecedented.

Arts & Entertainment China Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Arts & Entertainment

