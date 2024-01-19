Matthew Wardell Extends Tenure with Ocala Symphony Orchestra, Assumes New Role at Reilly Arts Center

Matthew Wardell, the long-standing conductor and music director of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra (OSO), has extended his commitment to the orchestra through the 2026-27 season. Additionally, he assumes a fresh role as the artistic advisor for the Reilly Arts Center. The news of his contract extension, which was confirmed during the week of January 14, testifies to his transformative leadership and creative vision that have fueled the OSO's remarkable growth over the years.

A Decade of Musical Mastery

Since taking the baton in 2009, Wardell has been instrumental in steering the OSO to new heights. Under his stewardship, the orchestra's annual budget has ballooned from $186,000 to a staggering $3 million. The OSO, which now boasts ownership of its own hall, has performed over 200 concerts encompassing world premieres, film scores, and classical pieces, all under the watchful eye and deft guidance of Wardell.

Creating Synergy with Cultural and Educational Institutions

Wardell's tenure has been characterized not only by musical excellence but also by strategic partnerships. The OSO has joined hands with a diverse array of cultural and educational institutions, fostering a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures artistic talent and appreciation. The Ocala Symphony Chorus, another feather in Wardell's cap, is a testament to his commitment to expanding the reach and impact of orchestral music in the community.

Leadership Transition at the Reilly Arts Center

While Matthew Wardell continues his journey with the OSO, his wife, Pamela Calero Wardell, is charting a new path. Pamela, who has been at the helm of the Reilly Arts Center and the OSO as the executive director, is bidding adieu to her position. She will now lend her expertise to the Jacksonville Symphony as the senior director of development. Her departure marks a significant leadership transition, but with Matthew taking on the role of artistic advisor, the Reilly Arts Center is expected to continue its trajectory of success.

In sum, Matthew Wardell's renewed tenure and expanded role with the OSO and the Reilly Arts Center highlight his enduring influence on the artistic landscape in Ocala. His leadership has been instrumental in the OSO's growth and the cultural enrichment of the community. As he begins his new term and role, the orchestra and the center look forward to further artistic accomplishments and community engagement.