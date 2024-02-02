Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' Prequel Hinted at by Mid-Credits Scene

Matthew Vaughn's spellbinding movie, 'Argylle,' has set the stage for a potential expansion of the franchise with a mid-credits scene that tantalizingly hints at the possibility of a prequel - 'Argylle: Book One - The Movie.' This development has sparked a wave of excitement among fans and critics alike, eager to see the narrative unfold further.

Prequel Possibilities

The mid-credits scene in 'Argylle' seamlessly broadens the scope of the story, suggesting a possible prequel. This sequence, subtly woven into the film's narrative, features a young man revealing himself as Audrey Argylle, thereby hinting at a narrative revolving around the younger version of Cavill's Agent Argylle. The scene has sparked intrigue around the potential of a crossover with the much-loved 'Kingsman' franchise.

Decision Contingent Upon Audience Reception

While the mid-credits scene has undoubtedly piqued audience interest, the production of the prequel hinges on their response. Vaughn, in a post-screening interaction in London, emphasized that the decision to proceed with the prequel would largely depend on the audience's reception. Despite having a written book ready for adaptation, the confirmation of a prequel remains pending, subject to viewer interest and box office success.

'Argylle' - A Narrative Drawn from a Book

'Argylle,' the source material for the film, is a book penned by Elly Conway. It is this book that has served as the foundation for the movie, and it is this material that holds the potential for the hinted prequel. However, plans for future 'Argylle' movies, potential recasting of the lead role, and the mystery surrounding the real author of the novel 'Argylle' remain to be unravelled.

The mid-credits scene in 'Argylle' not only confirms the film's place in the same universe as 'Kingsman' but also sets up a prequel series with Louis Partridge potentially reprising his role as the younger Aubrey Argylle. The scene also teases the possibility of 'Argylle 2,' likely focusing on the younger Argylle and his connection to the Kingsman organization, which may not feature the main cast members from the first movie.