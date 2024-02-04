Matthew Vaughn Steps Down as Director for Kick-Ass Reboot

Acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn has revealed that he will not helm the directorial reins for the upcoming reboot of the Kick-Ass franchise. Known for his directorial prowess in the original Kick-Ass movie, Vaughn will maintain an active role as a co-producer for the new project. The identities of the chosen director and cast for the reboot remain undisclosed.

Reboot Promises Evolution of the Superhero Genre

As per Vaughn's discussion with The Playlist, the reboot aims to reflect the evolution of the superhero genre, offering a fresh take on the narrative. While ensuring that it resonates with fans of the original films, it also promises a critique of the current state of the superhero genre. The original Kick-Ass film, released in 2010, starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. It offered an R-rated narrative about a teenager who becomes a self-made superhero.

Multiple Film Projects and the Need for Support

In the interview, Vaughn also opened up about the pressures of managing multiple film projects concurrently. He emphasized the importance of building a supportive infrastructure around him as a filmmaker. Vaughn's upcoming projects extend beyond the Kick-Ass reboot. He has plans for a trilogy within the Kick-Ass film universe and intends to continue the Kingsman franchise.

Unannounced Release Date

The release date for the new Kick-Ass film remains unannounced, keeping fans in anticipation. With Vaughn staying on as a co-producer, the reboot holds promise. The director's diverse portfolio, including the original Kick-Ass film and the Kingsman series, indicates his ability to deliver engaging narratives and unique perspectives.