Matthew Vaughn Hints at Interest in Directing 'Superman: Woman of Tomorrow'

In a recent revelation that has sparked interest among Superman fans, Matthew Vaughn, acclaimed director of Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, has expressed his potential interest in directing the upcoming adaptation of 'Superman: Woman of Tomorrow'. Known for his unique storytelling and captivating cinematography, Vaughn's association with the project could bring a fresh perspective to the Superman universe.

Vaughn's Tryst With Superhero Films

During his interview on the Post Credit Podcast, Vaughn, a self-described Superman enthusiast, vocalized his interest in superhero films. His previous pitch for a Superman film, which was eventually not produced due to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, shows his long-standing passion for the character. He also mentioned his regret at the missed opportunity of directing 'The Flash' owing to his preference for casting a new superhero in line with his vision.

Potential Involvement in 'Superman: Woman of Tomorrow'

While Vaughn expressed surprise at the fact that the upcoming 'Superman: Woman of Tomorrow' film has not yet secured a director, he didn't shy away from indicating his willingness to consider the project. He emphasized the crucial role a director plays in casting, symbolizing his intent to bring his unique flair to the character portrayal. Vaughn's admiration for actress Milly Alcock, who had previously turned down a role for another project he was working on, hints at potential casting choices.

Upcoming Project: 'Argylle'

In the meantime, Vaughn's latest project, 'Argylle', is creating quite a buzz. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, and is set to hit theatres soon. Given his admiration for James Gunn and Peter Safran, Vaughn is sure to bring his unique take on storytelling and direction to this highly anticipated film.