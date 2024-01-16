Matthew Vaughn Denies Taylor Swift's Role in 'Argylle' Amid Rumors

Director Matthew Vaughn has debunked widespread rumors suggesting that global pop icon Taylor Swift is the author behind the spy novel 'Argylle'. The book, which forms the basis for his latest thriller film, was published under the pseudonym Elly Conway. This led to speculation among Swift's ardent fans, who conjectured that their music idol might be secretly moonlighting as a novelist.

Advertisment

Vaughn's Response to the Rumors

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Vaughn firmly denied these rumors. "Taylor Swift definitely didn't write the book," he stated. The director seemed to be amused by the conspiracy theory and expressed a desire not to capitalize on Swift's global fame by fueling the speculation.

Swift's Indirect Influence on the Film

Advertisment

While Swift didn't pen the novel, she did indirectly influence the film in an unexpected way. A Scottish Fold cat, a breed favored by Swift, features in the movie. The cat, named Alfie in the film, was owned by Vaughn's family. His daughters were inspired to adopt one after watching a documentary about Swift, leading to its inclusion in 'Argylle'.

'Argylle': An Espionage Thriller

The film 'Argylle' boasts an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, John Cena, and Dua Lipa. It tells the intriguing tale of an author whose spy novels begin to mirror real espionage activities, adding a thrilling layer of realism to the plot. Despite the rumors, Swift, who was named Time Magazine's person of the year in 2023 and has achieved significant success with 11 number-one albums in the UK, is not involved in the film's production or its source material.

Swift is currently preparing to continue 'The Era's Tour' in Europe, delighting fans across the continent with her captivating performances. Amidst her busy schedule, the rumors of her alleged authorship of 'Argylle' have added yet another fascinating dimension to her already multifaceted career.