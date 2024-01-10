en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mattel’s ‘Career of the Year’ Collection Spotlights Women in Film

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Mattel’s ‘Career of the Year’ Collection Spotlights Women in Film

Iconic toymaker, Mattel, known for its beloved Barbie doll, has revealed its annual ‘Career of the Year’ collection, this time celebrating Women in Film. The company’s latest offering features a variety of film-related professions, including a film director, studio executive, cinematographer, and movie star, each meticulously designed to reflect their respective roles in the cinematic universe.

A Glimpse into the Reel World

The collection, which becomes available on January 10, showcases Barbies meticulously dressed and accessorized to mirror their film industry roles. For instance, the Studio Executive Barbie dons cool yellow sunglasses and clutches a smartphone, epitomizing the high-paced life of a Hollywood executive. On the other hand, the Cinematographer Barbie sports a purple ‘Chase Dreams’ t-shirt and holds a clipboard, embodying the spirit of those who capture the magic on screen.

Decade of Diverse Careers

Since its inception in 2010, the ‘Career of the Year’ franchise has released over 250 career-themed dolls, spanning an impressive array of professions. From medicine, science, journalism, computer science, to sports and environmental advocacy, each year the collection has sought to inspire young minds about the plethora of career options available. In 2023, Mattel introduced the Women in Sports doll, while the Eco-Leadership Team was the highlight in 2022.

Barbies of Iconic Real-Life Figures

Adding an extra touch of realism to the Barbie world, Mattel has also created dolls modeled after real-life icons. Notably, the Stevie Nicks Barbie quickly sold out and has become a high-value item on resale sites. The success of such Barbies underscores the enduring appeal and relevance of the Barbie brand, even as it evolves to reflect changing societal norms and aspirations.

The Women in Film Barbies will be sold on the Mattel Shop website and other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Given the popularity of past collections, consumers are advised to purchase their Barbies promptly to avoid disappointment.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2: Director Amit Rai Attributes Film's Lower Revenue to 'A' Rating
When the long-awaited OMG 2 hit the big screen, it clashed with the box office titan Gadar 2. Despite the critical acclaim for OMG 2, its commercial success was stifled, managing to gross just Rs 221.75 crore worldwide against Gadar 2’s staggering Rs 686 crore. The director of OMG 2, Amit Rai, has now voiced
OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2: Director Amit Rai Attributes Film's Lower Revenue to 'A' Rating
'Nearly Elton': A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John's Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum
6 mins ago
'Nearly Elton': A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John's Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum
Ali Yusoff: The Man Behind Singapore's Iconic 'Tears of Separation' Image Passes Away
6 mins ago
Ali Yusoff: The Man Behind Singapore's Iconic 'Tears of Separation' Image Passes Away
Blackpink's Lisa Rumored to Make Hollywood Debut in 'The Walking Dead'
4 mins ago
Blackpink's Lisa Rumored to Make Hollywood Debut in 'The Walking Dead'
Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes 'Dark Faction' Expansion
4 mins ago
Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes 'Dark Faction' Expansion
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
5 mins ago
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
Latest Headlines
World News
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
14 seconds
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
1 min
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
1 min
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
3 mins
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
3 mins
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
4 mins
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
5 mins
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
5 mins
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
5 mins
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app