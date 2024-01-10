Mattel’s ‘Career of the Year’ Collection Spotlights Women in Film

Iconic toymaker, Mattel, known for its beloved Barbie doll, has revealed its annual ‘Career of the Year’ collection, this time celebrating Women in Film. The company’s latest offering features a variety of film-related professions, including a film director, studio executive, cinematographer, and movie star, each meticulously designed to reflect their respective roles in the cinematic universe.

A Glimpse into the Reel World

The collection, which becomes available on January 10, showcases Barbies meticulously dressed and accessorized to mirror their film industry roles. For instance, the Studio Executive Barbie dons cool yellow sunglasses and clutches a smartphone, epitomizing the high-paced life of a Hollywood executive. On the other hand, the Cinematographer Barbie sports a purple ‘Chase Dreams’ t-shirt and holds a clipboard, embodying the spirit of those who capture the magic on screen.

Decade of Diverse Careers

Since its inception in 2010, the ‘Career of the Year’ franchise has released over 250 career-themed dolls, spanning an impressive array of professions. From medicine, science, journalism, computer science, to sports and environmental advocacy, each year the collection has sought to inspire young minds about the plethora of career options available. In 2023, Mattel introduced the Women in Sports doll, while the Eco-Leadership Team was the highlight in 2022.

Barbies of Iconic Real-Life Figures

Adding an extra touch of realism to the Barbie world, Mattel has also created dolls modeled after real-life icons. Notably, the Stevie Nicks Barbie quickly sold out and has become a high-value item on resale sites. The success of such Barbies underscores the enduring appeal and relevance of the Barbie brand, even as it evolves to reflect changing societal norms and aspirations.

The Women in Film Barbies will be sold on the Mattel Shop website and other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Given the popularity of past collections, consumers are advised to purchase their Barbies promptly to avoid disappointment.