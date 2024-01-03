Matt Skiba Recalls Early Days with Blink-182 and Talks Alkaline Trio’s Upcoming Release

Former Blink-182 frontman, Matt Skiba, recently shed light on an amusing episode from his early days with the renowned pop-punk band on the Tuna On Toast with Stryker podcast. The anecdote revolves around Skiba’s unwitting fashion faux pas during his initial photoshoot with the band, where he donned apparel from Hurley. The brand is significantly linked to Blink-182 and specifically former member Tom DeLonge, causing his band members to jestingly label him a ‘poser’ for his unintentional emulation of DeLonge’s style.

Humorous Hindsight and Band Dynamics

Skiba, who stepped in for DeLonge after his initial departure, reminisced about the incident as an awkward yet humorous memory. Despite leaving Blink-182 in 2022 upon DeLonge’s return, Skiba maintains an amicable relationship with his former bandmates. He expressed gratitude for his tenure with them, appreciating the shared experiences and collaborative music they produced.

Skiba’s Musical Journey

Post Blink-182, Skiba has redirected his energy towards his music with Alkaline Trio. Their upcoming release ‘Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs’ is eagerly anticipated by fans. In the podcast, Skiba shared an intriguing insight into the album’s title, revealing it is inspired by ‘exceptionally busy nights’ experienced in hospitals. The album is produced by Cameron Webb and recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606.

Skiba’s Farewell to Blink-182

While discussing his exit from Blink-182, Skiba stated he always knew his time with the band was finite. He expressed happiness for the band’s reunion and spoke positively about Blink-182’s new album. Despite his departure, Skiba’s bond with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker remains strong. He also conveyed pride in the work they accomplished together during his stint with the band. On a closing note, it was announced that Blink-182 would be headlining the Reading & Leeds festival, while Alkaline Trio has released the second single from their forthcoming album ‘Blood, Hair and Eyeballs’.