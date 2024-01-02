en English
Arts & Entertainment

Matchstick Marvels: A Close Look at Pat Acton’s Incredible Artistry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Matchstick Marvels: A Close Look at Pat Acton's Incredible Artistry

In the heartland of Iowa, the city of Gladbrook proudly proclaims itself the ‘Home of Matchstick Marvels.’ This moniker is not just a catchy phrase on its welcome sign, but a tribute to the life’s work of Pat Acton, a local folk artist who has achieved international acclaim for his intricate scale models made from simple wooden matchsticks and glue. Gladbrook’s Matchstick Marvels museum stands as a testament to Acton’s unique artistry, housing a collection of his incredible creations.

Matchstick Marvels Museum: A Monument to Miniature Mastery

Pat Acton’s matchstick models, a fusion of painstaking precision and imaginative interpretation, are the heart of the Matchstick Marvels museum. Visitors can marvel at Acton’s creations, which include an imposing model of the USS Iowa battleship, a detailed replica of the United States Capitol, a striking rendition of the Notre Dame cathedral, and a faithful representation of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Also on display is one of Acton’s earliest and rare painted sculptures, a testament to his evolving artistry over the years.

Acton’s Artistry Beyond Gladbrook

While the Matchstick Marvels museum offers a unique opportunity to admire Acton’s work up close, his reach extends far beyond Gladbrook. Many of his most extraordinary pieces are owned by Ripley’s Believe it or Not, and exhibited around the world. Acton’s record-breaking ‘Plane Loco’ train model, crafted from over a million matchsticks, is a prime example of his work that has captivated international audiences.

A Glimpse into the Future: Acton’s Upcoming Creation

Acton’s creativity shows no signs of slowing down. His latest project is a tribute to the iconic ‘Back to the Future’ film, a detailed sculpture of the film’s town square complete with a functioning lightning strike and a moving DeLorean. This piece is destined for display elsewhere, giving enthusiasts a limited window to visit Gladbrook and witness the marvels of Acton’s matchstick artistry firsthand.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

