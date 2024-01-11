Matchbox Twenty Lights the Way with New Album After a Decade

Matchbox Twenty, the iconic '90s rock band, has thrilled fans with their brand-new album, "Where the Light Goes," marking their first release in over a decade since 2012's "North." The album's inception was sparked by guitarist-keyboardist Kyle Cook, aiming to reward patient fans, especially those who had endured the global pandemic without a fresh dose of Matchbox Twenty's distinctive sound.

Advertisment

A Nod to the '80s and Post-Pandemic Jubilance

Frontman Rob Thomas describes "Where the Light Goes" as an album steeped in joy and optimism, a noticeable deviation from their early work, which was saturated with '90s angst. This shift in tone is evident in tracks like "Friends" and "One Hit Love," which encapsulate the band's newfound exuberance and their tribute to '80s music. This change is not merely a musical evolution but also serves as a sonic representation of post-pandemic optimism.

Remote Collaboration and the Role of Technology

Advertisment

Despite the band's members being scattered across different locations, technology played a pivotal role in the album's creation. This virtual collaboration allowed them to work on the album remotely before regrouping for the recording sessions. This fascinating blend of technology and music not only facilitated the album's production but also signified the band's adaptability in these unprecedented times.

A Seasoned Band with a Fresh Offering

The album artwork humorously acknowledges the band's age and the evolution of their fanbase's expectations by continuing their tradition of obscuring their images. Moreover, the album represents a more cohesive and less contentious band, focusing on producing their best work rather than vying for individual prominence. Despite being nearly 30 years into their career, Matchbox Twenty has managed to evolve while staying true to their core identity with "Where the Light Goes."