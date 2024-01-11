en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Technology Versus Magic on Netflix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Technology Versus Magic on Netflix

The animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution is slated to make its grand entrance on Netflix on January 25th, 2024. The series, with its illustrious cast, brings an intriguing twist to the classic He-Man saga, pitting technology against magic in a battle for supremacy.

Star-Studded Cast and Epic Narrative

A constellation of stars lends their voices to the characters of this enthralling series. The cast includes Diedrich Bader, Melissa Benoist, Liam Cunningham, Keith David, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Griffin Newman, William Shatner, Tiffany Smith, Tony Todd, Chris Wood, and John De Lancie. They breathe life into the epic narrative that sees He-Man and the heroic warriors standing up against the mechanized forces of Skeletor, now empowered by Motherboard, in the ongoing struggle for Castle Grayskull.

A Tale of Identity and Duty

Prince Adam, better known as He-Man, battles with a personal predicament involving his identity and duty. He is torn between embracing the role of a King with the scepter or continuing his fight as the Champion with the sword. Meanwhile, Teela, the new Sorceress, embarks on a mission to unravel the mysteries of Snake Magic in Darksmoke, aiming to rejuvenate the realm of magic and strengthen He-Man in his looming battle against Hordak, the oppressive ruler of the Horde Empire.

An Epic Continuation

The series promises an epic continuation of the He-Man saga, with riveting themes by Bear McCreary and music by Sparks & Shadows. The series is under the production umbrella of Mattel Television Studios with executive producers Kevin Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie overseeing the project. The captivating animation is the handiwork of Powerhouse Animation Studios, bringing the compelling narrative and characters to life.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Dies at 50: A Life Remembered
Beloved soap opera star Alec Musser, best known for his portrayal of Del Henry in the enduring series ‘All My Children’, has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Musser’s fiancée confirmed his untimely demise, a fact later corroborated by his uncle. The actor’s sudden departure has shocked many, with the cause of his
Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Dies at 50: A Life Remembered
Chennai Book Fair Celebrates Singaporean Tamil Literature
2 mins ago
Chennai Book Fair Celebrates Singaporean Tamil Literature
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
4 mins ago
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
15 seconds ago
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
Dan Levy on Championing Adele's Early Career and Regretting 'Barbie' Movie Miss
15 seconds ago
Dan Levy on Championing Adele's Early Career and Regretting 'Barbie' Movie Miss
ni-hao!!!!: An Independent Japanese Quartet Gains International Exposure
21 seconds ago
ni-hao!!!!: An Independent Japanese Quartet Gains International Exposure
Latest Headlines
World News
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
15 seconds
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
Florida Triumphs Over Arkansas in Intense College Basketball Match
19 seconds
Florida Triumphs Over Arkansas in Intense College Basketball Match
Auburn Tigers Secure Ninth Consecutive Win in Clash Against LSU Tigers
1 min
Auburn Tigers Secure Ninth Consecutive Win in Clash Against LSU Tigers
'All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts' Set for Season Three: An Exciting Mix of Champions and Rising Stars
2 mins
'All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts' Set for Season Three: An Exciting Mix of Champions and Rising Stars
Gladiators Contestant Overcomes Injury to Advance: A Testament of Resilience
2 mins
Gladiators Contestant Overcomes Injury to Advance: A Testament of Resilience
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
3 mins
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
3 mins
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
3 mins
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
3 mins
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app