Arts & Entertainment

Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory

Maskandi artist Khuzani ‘Indlamlenze’ Mpungose faced a hostile crowd during his performance at the Gumba Festival, held at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. As he prepared to perform his song ‘Umjolo Lowo,’ which had been crowned Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year on New Year’s Eve, he was booed and pelted with objects by the audience. The situation escalated to such an extent that festival officials, including King Cetshwayo mayor Thami Ntuli and Umhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi, along with festival program director and Ukhozi FM DJ Tshatha Ngobe, had to intervene to prevent further chaos.

Underlying Tensions Over Song Competition

The incident underscored underlying tensions related to the song competition, with some attendees favoring other songs, such as ‘iPlan’ by Thukzin or ‘Paris’ by Mthandeni ‘Igcokama Elisha’ Manqele. Mpungose’s victory, with a staggering 993,667 votes, over Mthandeni and Thukzin, who received 746,338 and 90,422 votes respectively, ignited controversy among fans. Allegations of vote-rigging and favoritism have since surfaced, particularly directed at Ukhozi FM.

Ukhozi FM Defends Its Song of the Year Competition

The broadcaster, however, has staunchly defended its Song of the Year competition, assuring the public of stringent criteria and processes in place for vote counting and the announcement of the winner. Despite these assurances, some artists have threatened to boycott future contests if a maskandi song wins again. Social media comments also reflect a sentiment that Ukhozi FM is currently unpopular.

Impact on Maskandi Music and the Broader Music Scene

This incident has not only brought focus on the Maskandi genre but also sparked a debate about the integrity of popular music competitions. The allegations of favoritism and vote-rigging, if not addressed, could potentially undermine the credibility of these platforms, affecting the music industry at large. As the dust settles on this controversy, the music community, fans, and the industry await to see how this will shape future music competitions and the Maskandi music scene.

Arts & Entertainment Music South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

