Maryland Humanities Awards $950,000 in Grants to Non-profits Statewide

In a significant boost to Maryland’s non-profit sector, Maryland Humanities has dispersed $950,000 in general operating support grants to 95 organizations across the state under the Marilyn Hatza Memorial SHINE Grant Program. This initiative, aimed at strengthening the humanities investment in nonprofits for equity, has provided each organization with a $10,000 grant.

Beneficiaries and Scope of the Grant

The grant beneficiaries encompass a diverse range of organizations, including five from Harford County: Harmer’s Town Art Center, The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, The Havre Grace Maritime Museum, Hosanna School Museum, and Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. These organizations, each receiving $10,000, reflect the wide scope and reach of the SHINE Grant Program.

Flexible Application of Funds

The SHINE Grant, funded by the State of Maryland and facilitated by the Maryland Historical Trust, enables recipient organizations to apply the funds flexibly to areas where they are most needed. This flexibility extends to a wide range of operational costs such as salaries, rent, utilities, and program expenses.

The Marilyn Hatza Memorial SHINE Grant Program

The SHINE Grant Program was renamed in honor of Marilyn Hatza, Maryland Humanities’ late director of grants and community engagement. Hatza’s significant contributions to the organization are remembered through this grant, which aims to continue her legacy of supporting and strengthening non-profits across the state. This year, over a quarter of the grantees are first-time applicants to Maryland Humanities, highlighting the program’s reach across 23 counties and Baltimore City.