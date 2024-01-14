en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mary J. Blige’s Comeback and Benny The Butcher’s Hoop Dreams: A Vibrant Day in Hip-Hop

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
Mary J. Blige’s Comeback and Benny The Butcher’s Hoop Dreams: A Vibrant Day in Hip-Hop

On the heels of a two-year hiatus, R&B icon Mary J. Blige has triumphantly returned to the music scene with a new release. In collaboration with Remy Ma and DJ Khaled, Blige has unveiled the music video for her latest track, “Gone Forever.” The video presents an exuberant girls’ night out at the club, a potent blend of nostalgia and celebration.

Return of the R&B Queen

Blige’s comeback, however, is tinged with a hint of melancholy as it marks the end of what was once the celebrated emblem of “Black Love” that Remy and Papoose represented. Yet, the festive new release, replete with an infectious beat and Blige’s signature powerhouse vocals, is a testament to the singer’s enduring appeal and her ability to navigate personal turmoil with grace.

Benny The Butcher on the Court

Simultaneously, Benny The Butcher dropped the music video for his single ‘Bron,’ a track from his forthcoming Def Jam debut album, produced by Hit-Boy and directed by Lucrative Media. The video takes viewers to a basketball court, with Benny delivering his rhymes surrounded by players sharpening their skills. The black-and-white visual set in a school gymnasium underscores the track’s homage to basketball and LeBron James.

A Vibrant Day in Hip-Hop

In addition to Blige and Benny’s exciting releases, the day witnessed new works from a range of artists, including Plies, Millyz, OT The Real with AraabMuzik featuring Rome Streetz, Rome Streetz solo, Asia Mikayla, and Sin The Winner. These releases serve as a reminder of the dynamism and diversity of the hip-hop landscape, offering a mix of seasoned artists making their comebacks and fresh voices presenting new tracks.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Succession's Props Fetch Over $600K at Auction: A Testament to the Show's Popularity
The allure of HBO’s hit drama ‘Succession’ has transcended beyond the small screen, as evidenced by the recent auction of the show’s props that garnered an impressive total of $627,825. The event, organized by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, presented 236 lots to eager fans and concluded on Saturday. Iconic Props Fetch High Prices Among the
Succession's Props Fetch Over $600K at Auction: A Testament to the Show's Popularity
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: An Off-Screen Bond Mirroring 'The Last of Us'
3 mins ago
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: An Off-Screen Bond Mirroring 'The Last of Us'
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
8 mins ago
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
The Good Doctor Concludes with Emotional Final Season 7: New Preview Released
35 seconds ago
The Good Doctor Concludes with Emotional Final Season 7: New Preview Released
Throne & Liberty: Major Server Consolidation to Enhance Gaming Experience
59 seconds ago
Throne & Liberty: Major Server Consolidation to Enhance Gaming Experience
Hollywood's Elite Shine at Universal's West Hollywood Bash
2 mins ago
Hollywood's Elite Shine at Universal's West Hollywood Bash
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
7 seconds
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
25 seconds
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
26 seconds
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
27 seconds
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
29 seconds
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
35 seconds
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
39 seconds
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
39 seconds
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar's 76th Birthday
43 seconds
Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar's 76th Birthday
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app