Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at URBAN ONE HONORS Event

Over the decades, Mary J. Blige, the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, has left an indelible imprint on the music industry. She is now set to add another feather to her cap, as she is poised to receive the coveted Entertainment Icon Honor at the URBAN ONE HONORS event. The much-anticipated event will be held on February 25, 2024, during the poignant Black History Month, and will be broadcasted on TV One and CLEO TV.

A Glittering Career

Blige’s illustrious career is a testament to her profound influence on contemporary music and culture. Starting with her debut album ‘What’s the 411?’, she introduced a unique style that seamlessly blended hip-hop and soul, underpinned by raw, heartfelt lyrics. Her journey in the music industry has seen her release 15 studio albums, eight of which went multi-platinum, earning her nine Grammy Awards in the process.

Branching Out: Mary J. Blige in Film and TV

But her achievements are not limited to the realm of music. Blige has also made significant strides in film and television, earning an Emmy Award, and multiple Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations. Her notable roles include standout performances in productions such as ‘Mudbound’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

URBAN ONE HONORS: Celebrating Black Excellence

The URBAN ONE HONORS event, a celebration of Black Excellence, has also announced other distinguished honorees such as Dionne Warwick and Frankie Beverly. The event promises performances and presentations from a roster of esteemed artists. This grand event will not just honor the remarkable contributions of these artists but will also kickoff TV One’s 20th Anniversary celebrations. The honors event is produced by James Seppelfrick, and the team includes Executive Producer Marilyn Gill, Director Myriam Leger, and Music Director Daniel Moore.