Mary J. Blige Incorrectly Listed for Lovers and Friends Festival, Focusing on NYC Summit

Music enthusiasts were in for a surprise when the iconic R'n'B singer, Mary J. Blige, was mistakenly included in the lineup for the Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas. However, the anticipation was short-lived as Blige clarified that her name in the roster was a mere error.

Miscommunication Leads to Confusion

The confusion unfolded when Blige's name appeared in the event's promotional materials, fueling excitement among fans. However, it was soon brought to light that Blige had a conflicting schedule. The singer was, in fact, preparing for her own event, the Strength of a Woman Summit, taking place on the same weekend in New York City.

Strength of a Woman Summit vs Lovers and Friends Festival

The Strength of a Woman Summit is a significant event for Blige. The summit, now in its third year, is a collaboration between Blige and Live Nation Urban. It is designed to empower women through a series of speakers, workshops, and performances. The event will run from May 10th to May 12th, coinciding with the Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas.

Impressive Lineup at the Festival

Despite the disappointment of Blige's fans, the festival still boasts a stellar lineup. Janet Jackson, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and many more will grace the event with their performances. Blige's name was still listed as of Thursday afternoon, even after her representatives demanded its removal. However, the festival organizers are expected to rectify the error promptly.

While fans may miss Blige at the Lovers and Friends Festival, they can catch the queen of hip-hop soul at her Strength of a Woman Summit, a testament to her passion for women's empowerment and her commitment to her craft.