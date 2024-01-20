MarVista Entertainment Unveils New Production Label, Tideline Entertainment

In a significant move to diversify its storytelling endeavors, MarVista Entertainment, in partnership with FOX Entertainment, has announced the launch of a new production label, Tideline Entertainment. The production label, under the leadership of Hannah Pillemer, aims to create impactful content that brings unique perspectives from differentiated storytellers, voices, and creators across the globe.

Tideline Entertainment Debuts with 'Ponyboi'

The inaugural project under Tideline Entertainment is 'Ponyboi'. This movie, featuring an intersex character, made its debut in the Sundance Film Festival Drama Competition on January 20th. The film, starring Dylan O'Brien and River Gallo, explores the life of a sex-worker entangled with the mob.

Future Plans for Tideline

Alongside 'Ponyboi', Tideline Entertainment is backing several significant projects. These include 'First Time Female Director', 'Slanted', 'The BM', and 'Hurricane Summer'. The production label is also committed to supporting films directed by first-time female directors, showcasing its dedication to bringing a diverse range of stories to audiences worldwide.

MarVista Entertainment: A Global Entertainment Giant

MarVista Entertainment, a FOX Entertainment company, has been a leading global entertainment studio producing a variety of content across the world. With nearly 2,500 hours of content in its library and an average of 80 new movies added to its development and production pipeline annually, MarVista has established itself as a major supplier of movies to the global marketplace. The launch of Tideline Entertainment marks a significant step in broadening the scope of stories brought to the world.