Arts & Entertainment

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Shelves Dark Spider-Man Episode Due to Its Intense Themes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Shelves Dark Spider-Man Episode Due to Its Intense Themes

In a recent turn of events, Marvel’s animated series ‘What If…?’ has decided to shelve a potentially groundbreaking Spider-Man episode from its forthcoming second season, citing its excessively dark themes as the determining factor. A.C. Bradley, the show’s lead writer, confirmed the news during an interview with IGN, comparing the episode’s somber tone to the critically acclaimed dystopian film, ‘Children of Men.’

Choosing Light Over Darkness

Explaining the decision to remove the episode, Bradley pointed out that the aim was to preserve the series as a fun escape from the harsh realities of the world, rather than plunging viewers into a gloomy narrative. The episode, intriguingly described as ‘Children of Men with Spider-Man,’ was thus classified as unfitting for the series’ desired direction, resulting in its permanent withdrawal from the release schedule.

Previous Brush with the Dark Side

This isn’t the inaugural instance of a Spider-Man episode facing rejection due to its mature content. In the series’ debut season, a storyline featuring the beloved web-slinger transforming into a real spider was considered, but ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

Marvel’s Upcoming Lineup

Despite the shelving of the Spider-Man episode, Marvel fans have plenty of excitement to look forward to. The article reveals a slew of release dates for anticipated Marvel titles, including ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ ‘Marvel’s Fantastic Four,’ ‘Marvel’s Thunderbolts,’ ‘Blade (2025),’ ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ Each title hints at the future trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, promising a vibrant array of superhero escapades for audiences worldwide.

Arts & Entertainment
