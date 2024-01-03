en English
Arts & Entertainment

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Teaser: Bucky, Red Guardian and a High-Octane Chase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Teaser: Bucky, Red Guardian and a High-Octane Chase

The final chapter of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 has set the stage for an action-packed third season. The eagerly-awaited continuation was teased through a clip that showcased Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Red Guardian. The duo is seen engaging in a high-speed chase led by a character played by Laurence Fishburne, identified as Doctor Bill Foster. Reminiscent of ‘The Dukes of Hazard’, the clip ends with a ‘To Be Continued’ message, hinting at a potential narrative inspiration.

What’s Ahead for Bucky and Red Guardian?

The clip has sparked widespread excitement among fans, particularly since Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Red Guardian are slated to appear in the upcoming MCU Thunderbolts film. This has led to a flurry of speculation about potential connections between the series and the movie. The release of the third season on Disney Plus remains unannounced. However, the clip’s assertion that it will be ‘streaming soon’ implies that fans won’t have to endure a long wait.

Reflecting on What If…? Season 2

The second season of ‘What If…?’ saw considerable acclaim, with standout episodes such as ‘What If…The Avengers Assembled In 1602?’, ‘What If…Strange Supreme Intervened?’ and ‘What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World?’ These episodes offered viewers an imaginative exploration of alternative Marvel storylines, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season.

What To Expect In Season 3

Marvel has confirmed that they are already working on the third season of ‘What If…?’ The teaser clip of the season features an intriguing pairing of Bucky Barnes/Winter Solider and Red Guardian, sparking curiosity about their roles in the upcoming narrative. The mention of the MCU Thunderbolts movie in the clip has only added to the hype. While the premiere date for season 3 is yet to be confirmed, it has been revealed that this will be the final episode from head writer A.C. Bradley, adding another layer of anticipation for Marvel fans.

Arts & Entertainment United States
