Arts & Entertainment

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2: A New Perspective on Captain America’s Time Travel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2: A New Perspective on Captain America’s Time Travel

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 has introduced a narrative that redefines the story of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). An episode titled ‘What If…The Avengers Assembled in 1602?’ presents a Captain America variant who, sent back to the 17th century, causes an incursion that merges two timelines. The ensuing chaos reshapes present-day MCU heroes as if they were inhabitants of 1602. This plotline is set in contrast to the primary Steve Rogers in Earth-616, who faces no such consequences when he elects to stay in the past with Peggy Carter in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The episode thus raises questions about why Rogers’ time travel decision did not lead to a similar incursion and timeline shift in the main MCU storyline.

The Implication of Time Travel

The ‘What If…?’ series suggests that Steve Rogers’ decision to live out his life in the past should have had significant implications, potentially altering Peggy Carter’s life and the timeline on a large scale. In ‘Endgame’, it was suggested that Rogers’ life with Peggy was part of the Sacred Timeline. However, the new ‘What If…?’ narrative challenges this idea by demonstrating the potential consequences of such a time travel decision.

Questioning the Sacred Timeline

The discussion extends to the ramifications of Rogers’ actions and the concept of incursions within the MCU. This narrative twist continues to evolve with the release of new content like ‘What If…?’ This animated series, while falling short on the mature storytelling of its inaugural season, introduces new characters and explores unique settings, thereby adding fresh layers to the MCU.

The Captain America Conundrum

As the animated series reveals, a Steve Rogers variant inadvertently creates an incursion by staying in the past with Peggy Carter. This inevitably raises questions about why similar consequences didn’t occur for the main Steve Rogers in Earth-616 after he chose to remain in the past with Peggy post ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The implication is that his involvement should have caused an incursion, similar to what happened in the 1602 timeline in the animated series. The MCU’s depiction of Rogers’ life as part of the Sacred Timeline now stands questioned, bringing the debate to the forefront once again. All episodes of ‘What If…?’ Season 2 are currently available on Disney+.

Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

