Marvel's 'What If...?' Breaks Ground with Kahhori: A New Mohawk Superhero

The MCU introduces Kahhori, its first original superhero without comic book origins, in 'What If...?' Season 2. Voiced by Devery Jacobs, the Mohawk woman superhero from pre-colonial America offers vital Indigenous representation.

BNN Correspondents
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is entering uncharted territory with the introduction of an entirely original superhero, Kahhori, in the second season of its innovative series, "What If...?". A departure from the typical comic book adaptation, Kahhori represents a significant milestone in the superhero narrative, providing a much-needed platform for Indigenous representation.

Kahhori: A New Dawn in the MCU

Appearing in the sixth episode titled "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?", Kahhori is a young Mohawk woman from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in pre-colonial America. In an alternate reality, she is bestowed with superpowers courtesy of the Tesseract, a cosmic entity of immense power within the MCU. Voiced by Canadian Mohawk actor Devery Jacobs, Kahhori's character adds a unique layer to the superhero tapestry, celebrating and acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of the Indigenous people.

A Collaboration with the Mohawk Community

The creation of Kahhori's character was not a solitary effort but a collaboration with the Mohawk community. The focus was to reflect a Native-Mohawk perspective accurately, a feat commended by historian Doug George and writer Ryan Little for its authenticity. Kahhori's storyline serves as a beacon of Indigenous representation, her mission resonating with her name, which translates to "she stirs the forest."

Kahhori's Mission: To Change History

In the MCU, Kahhori's mission is far from ordinary. She undertakes the colossal task of recruiting allies to save her people and rewrite a history marred by colonization, aligning perfectly with her character's ethos and name. She stirs not just the forest, but also the narrative of the MCU, introducing a fresh perspective and diverse storytelling.

The second season of "What If...?" is currently streaming on Disney Plus, inviting fans to embark on a journey through alternate timelines and unique narratives within the MCU, including Kahhori's groundbreaking story.