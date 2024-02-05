Marvel's 'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1' Sells Out Pre-Release: A New Chapter Unfolds

The world of comic enthusiasts is abuzz as Marvel Comics unveils its latest masterpiece: 'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1'. This new comic, part of the recently rebooted Ultimate Universe by Jonathan Hickman, has already sold out even before it hits the stands, testament to the overwhelming anticipation among fans.

'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1' - A New Take on T'Challa

The comic offers a fresh perspective on the well-loved character, T'Challa, and the mystical world of Wakanda, as they take on the formidable forces of Moon Knight. The narrative unfolds following the events of 'Ultimate Invasion', with the African continent gripped by the control of Khonshu and Ra, collectively known as Moon Knight. Amid this chaos, Wakanda emerges as the sole bastion of resistance. The comic also unveils the marital union of King T’Challa and Queen Okoye, setting the stage for a compelling narrative of leadership and struggle.

A Rich Tapestry of Characters

Adding vibrancy to the narrative, 'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1' introduces popular characters from the Marvel universe like Killmonger and Storm. The comic intertwines the complexities of modern politics with ancient spiritualism, drawing comparisons to the rich worldbuilding seen in Frank Herbert's 'Dune'. This, according to writer Bryan Hill, is the broader philosophical canvas that the series operates on.

Second Printing & Future Releases

Given the colossal demand, Marvel has announced a second printing of 'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1', featuring a new cover by R.B. Silva. This is set to arrive on March 13th, coinciding with the release of issue 2. This comic joins the ranks of successful launches like 'ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN', and paves the way for future titles in the Ultimate lineup such as 'ULTIMATE X-MEN'. Fans can pre-order the second printing of 'ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER 1' at local comic shops or get more information at Marvel.com.