Marvel's New Twist on 'Alien' Series: 'What If...?'

Marvel Comics, the powerhouse behind countless successful comic book series, is set to release a fresh, riveting series titled 'Aliens: What If...?' The new series takes fans on an intriguing journey into an alternate timeline in the Alien franchise, where Carter Burke, the character originally played by Paul Reiser, survives the events of the iconic film 'Aliens'.

An Unusual Collaboration

The series is born out of the creative minds of writers Hans Rodionoff, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Adam F. Goldberg, with artist Guiu Vilanova bringing their narrative to life through his illustrations. The concept of exploring alternate realities, a narrative device that has proven successful in Marvel's What If...? series since 1977 and recently in an animated TV series, will be applied to the Alien franchise for the first time.

Reiser's Return and Expansion of Alien Franchise

Adding a personal touch to the series, it will involve Paul Reiser and his son Leon in its creation, providing a unique and authentic perspective on the character of Burke. The five-issue series is set to launch on March 6, promising to captivate Alien fans around the globe. Alongside this, the Alien franchise is also broadening its horizons with the upcoming movie 'Alien: Romulus', directed by Fede Álvarez. The film, set between the first two films, stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson, with its release date marked for August 16.

Delving into the Unknown

'Aliens: What If...?' will delve into the nature of Burke and his actions, offering fans a fresh perspective on the character and the Alien universe. The series is expected to serve as a thrilling journey back to Hadley’s Hope and illustrate the twisted escape of a man who should have died. It's a daring exploration of the nature of the character and his pursuit of the deadliest species in the galaxy.