en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Marvel’s Echo Breaks Ground with Choctaw Language Dub and Historical Accuracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Marvel’s Echo Breaks Ground with Choctaw Language Dub and Historical Accuracy

In a move that marks a milestone in the entertainment industry, the forthcoming Marvel miniseries Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, has demonstrated a profound commitment to authentically portraying the protagonist’s Native American heritage. Directed by Sydney Freeland, the production team of Echo has formed a unique collaboration with the Choctaw Nation to guarantee cultural accuracy in every aspect of the series, encompassing history, costumes, and characters.

First-ever Choctaw Audio Dub

In a ground-breaking initiative, the series has produced a full audio dub in the Choctaw language, a feat accomplished with the assistance of Choctaw language experts and consultants. This diligent process involved an intricate translation and interpretation of the English script into Choctaw, with a keen focus on retaining the intended context and cultural nuances. Freeland, who is of Navajo descent, stressed the importance of this endeavour, drawing parallels between the distinctness of Choctaw and Navajo languages to that of Portuguese and Polish.

Pre-European Contact America on Screen

The series is also slated to bring to the screen a representation of pre-European contact America, a depiction being hailed as a first in film history. This achievement has been made possible due to the partnership with the Choctaw Nation, enabling a more nuanced and accurate portrayal of this historical era.

Echo’s Significance for Language Preservation

Consultant Terry Billy, who was instrumental in the dubbing process, underscored the project’s significance for language preservation and as an educational resource. Echo, with its five episodes, is scheduled to stream on Hulu and Disney+ from January 9, paving the way for a more inclusive and authentic representation of cultural narratives.

In other news, Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun will not be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming superhero movie Thunderbolts. The film, featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and others, was initially set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. However, due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes last year, the release has been delayed. Yeun, who continues to play the titular superhero of the Invincible animated series on Amazon Prime Video, is occupied with other projects. Despite the recovery of movie theaters from the pandemic and the advent of the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon hinting at a new age of daring studio filmmaking, numerous potential blockbusters have been deferred to 2025 due to Hollywood’s labor strikes.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Tom Hanks’ latest cinematic venture in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film ‘Elvis’ saw the veteran actor step into the shoes of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s real-life manager. This role demanded a substantial physical transformation from Hanks, which was achieved without him having to undergo any actual weight changes. The transformation came to life through the
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
5 mins ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
5 mins ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
3 mins ago
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
3 mins ago
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
5 mins ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Latest Headlines
World News
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
41 seconds
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
53 seconds
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
1 min
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
2 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
2 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
2 mins
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
2 mins
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
2 mins
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
2 mins
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
14 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
56 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
57 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app