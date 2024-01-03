en English
Arts & Entertainment

Marvel’s Bloodiest Yet: Marvel Zombies Black, White, and Blood 4 Hitting Shelves Soon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Mark your calendars for January 3rd, 2024, as Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood 4 is set to hit the stands. This latest installment in the Marvel Zombies comic series promises to be a bloody spectacle, featuring three thrilling sagas of survival amidst a zombie apocalypse within the Marvel Universe.

The Final Stands

The narratives unfold with Blade, the vampire hunter, making his last stand against an onslaught of undead in the stark polar north. Alongside this chilling narrative, the Punisher, a vigilante known for his ruthlessness, faces a horde of zombies in what may be his final decision. The third narrative takes us to the Savage Land, where Shanna the She-Devil battles formidable zombie dinosaurs.

Monochrome Magic

What sets this issue apart is its distinct visual style. Rendered primarily in black and white, the comic employs striking red accents to highlight the horror and gore of the unfolding apocalypse. This monochromatic scheme intensifies the grim atmosphere and drama, enhancing the readers’ immersion in the unfolding narratives.

Humor Amidst Horror

Despite the grim narrative, the preview of the comic humorously interacts with the fictional AI, LOLtron. LOLtron jests about initiating a world domination plot inspired by the comic’s themes, offering a lighthearted contrast to the otherwise dark storyline. Despite LOLtron’s humorous threats, the comic encourages readers to pick up the new issue and immerse themselves in its blood-soaked pages.

The creative team behind this installment includes renowned writers Mary SanGiovanni, Stephanie Phillips, and Steve Skroce, along with artists Stefano Landini, Danny Earls, and Steve Skroce, promising a riveting read. With a cover price of $5.99, Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood 4, promises to be an unmissable addition to any Marvel fan’s collection.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

