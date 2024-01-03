Marvel’s Bloodiest Yet: Marvel Zombies Black, White, and Blood 4 Hitting Shelves Soon

Mark your calendars for January 3rd, 2024, as Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood 4 is set to hit the stands. This latest installment in the Marvel Zombies comic series promises to be a bloody spectacle, featuring three thrilling sagas of survival amidst a zombie apocalypse within the Marvel Universe.

The Final Stands

The narratives unfold with Blade, the vampire hunter, making his last stand against an onslaught of undead in the stark polar north. Alongside this chilling narrative, the Punisher, a vigilante known for his ruthlessness, faces a horde of zombies in what may be his final decision. The third narrative takes us to the Savage Land, where Shanna the She-Devil battles formidable zombie dinosaurs.

Monochrome Magic

What sets this issue apart is its distinct visual style. Rendered primarily in black and white, the comic employs striking red accents to highlight the horror and gore of the unfolding apocalypse. This monochromatic scheme intensifies the grim atmosphere and drama, enhancing the readers’ immersion in the unfolding narratives.

Humor Amidst Horror

The creative team behind this installment includes renowned writers Mary SanGiovanni, Stephanie Phillips, and Steve Skroce, along with artists Stefano Landini, Danny Earls, and Steve Skroce, promising a riveting read. With a cover price of $5.99, Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood 4, promises to be an unmissable addition to any Marvel fan’s collection.