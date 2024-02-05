Marvel Stars Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard Reunite for Peacock's 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard are set to share the screen once again, but this time, they'll be embarking on a thrilling journey into the world of true crime. The duo, both known for their portrayals of the character War Machine, will co-star in the upcoming Peacock miniseries 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'.

From Superheroes to True Crime

Terrence Howard originally donned the War Machine suit in the inaugural 'Iron Man' film in 2008. However, due to a contractual dispute with Marvel Studios, he was replaced by Don Cheadle from 'Iron Man 2' and onwards. Now, the two actors are set to dive into a completely different realm - a historical heist set amidst the backdrop of a legendary boxing match.

The Heist of the Century

The series will focus on an armed robbery that took place on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight. The event and its subsequent fallout had a significant impact on one man's life and the destiny of an entire city. Cheadle will play the role of JD Hudson, one of Atlanta's first Black detectives, while Dexter Darden has been cast as the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Beyond Cheadle and Howard, the series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henderson, and Samuel L. Jackson, another MCU veteran who is known for his portrayal of Nick Fury. The series has been created by Shaye Ogbonna and will be co-showrun by Jason Horwitch alongside director Craig Brewer. As of now, the premiere date for 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' remains unannounced.