Arts & Entertainment

Marvel Expands Gaming Presence with New Blade and X-Men Video Games

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
In a strategic move to capitalize on the momentum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel is expanding its gaming portfolio with the development of new video games based on Blade and the X-Men. These games are expected to offer fans an immersive, narrative-driven experience that aligns with the MCU’s storylines and release schedule, potentially driving interest in their movie counterparts.

Blade: An Original Story Set in Vampire-Infested Paris

The Game Awards 2023 served as the platform for Arkane Lyon to unveil its development of a Blade video game. The game promises an original storyline set in a vampire-ridden Paris, with a targeted release date around 2027. This schedule aligns perfectly with the planned Blade movie release in 2025, potentially allowing the game to build on the film’s reintroduction of the character. The Blade game is set to be a mature, single-player, third-person adventure, being developed by the creators of the acclaimed titles Deathloop and Dishonored.

X-Men In the Gaming World: An Anticipated Arrival

Similarly, a leak from Insomniac Games hinted at the development of an X-Men game slated for release by 2030. While still unconfirmed, there is speculation that this release could coincide with the MCU’s anticipated focus shift to the X-Men after the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga in 2027. This potential synergy between the games’ narratives and the MCU’s schedule could provide a seamless experience for fans, while also attracting new audiences to the franchise.

A Strategic Synergy: Gaming and Cinematic Universe

It is evident that both games have the potential to synergize with the MCU’s schedule and narratives, offering fans new experiences while possibly drawing interest to their movie counterparts. This strategic alignment could create a symbiotic relationship, where the success of the movies and the games feed off each other, further solidifying Marvel’s stronghold in the entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming
