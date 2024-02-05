Marvel Comics Unveils 'Symbiosis Necrosis': A Venom and Carnage Crossover Event

Marvel Comics has unveiled plans for a seismic crossover event titled "Symbiosis Necrosis" between the Venom and Carnage series. The four-part series, set to launch on March 6, 2024, will interweave the parallel universes of Venom and Carnage, two of the publisher's most notorious characters.

Unleashing 'Symbiosis Necrosis'

The new story arc, penned by Torunn Grønbekk and Al Ewing, will feature illustrious illustrations by Ken Lashley and Pere Pérez. The crossover begins in Venom 31 and extends through Carnage 5, Venom 32, and culminates in Carnage 6. The series marks a significant milestone in the symbiotic annals of Marvel Comics, promising a bloodbath of symbiotic proportions.

A Clash of Symbiotic Titans

The narrative of "Symbiosis Necrosis" delves into the repercussions of Venom's deeds, as seen through the eyes of Dylan, the junior member of the Venom father/son team. The plot is further enlivened by Carnage's sadistic streak, as he attempts to make Dylan fully cognizant of Venom's actions. As the fates of these characters intersect, Dylan will come face-to-face with Cletus Kasady, better known by his alter ego, Carnage.

Expect the Unexpected

"Symbiosis Necrosis" pledges to deliver several significant developments, including a fresh visage for Carnage, an amplification of Dylan's powers, an unexpected twist in the relationship between Cletus and Carnage, and a climactic encounter with Anti-Venom, the one symbiote that strikes fear in the heart of Carnage.